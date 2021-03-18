Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 1,560 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $208.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.83. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -433.39 and a beta of 1.32. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.50 and a 1-year high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $315,741.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.30, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 over the last three months. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $206.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CrowdStrike from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.24.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

