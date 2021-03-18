Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 1,241 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,694,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,834 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after purchasing an additional 329,729 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,400,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000,000 after purchasing an additional 250,106 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prologis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,085,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,709,000 after acquiring an additional 192,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $102.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.