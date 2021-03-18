Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Finally, AAFCPAs Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $180.47 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $181.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.88.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

