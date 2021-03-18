Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.75 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 34.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $49,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.47.

HCA opened at $185.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $194.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

