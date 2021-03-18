Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 181.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4,335.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

