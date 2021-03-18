Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.27.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $36.63 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.12.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

