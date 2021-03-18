Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,317 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $337,375,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,239 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,299,000 after acquiring an additional 249,837 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Corteva by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,966,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,077,000 after acquiring an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 60.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,370,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of CTVA opened at $47.26 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

