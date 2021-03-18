Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 5,290 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 88,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $930,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in American Electric Power by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 550,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,872,000 after acquiring an additional 38,546 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

