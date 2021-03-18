Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,661,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260,977 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.14% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $299,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 839,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,627,000 after purchasing an additional 68,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,494,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

