Merculet Trading 12.7% Higher This Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $69,613.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Merculet token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $262.41 or 0.00453383 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00133416 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00057277 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $371.82 or 0.00642422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00075526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,304,408,797 tokens. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

