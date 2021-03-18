Mercury Price Reaches $0.0157 on Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $14,732.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for about $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.65 or 0.00454260 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00061723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.19 or 0.00132489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00058759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.58 or 0.00656679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076440 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

