Meridian Network (LOCK) Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 33.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Meridian Network token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded up 86.7% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $405,513.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00076976 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002680 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

