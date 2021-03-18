Meridian Network (LOCK) Price Up 23.1% This Week

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $283,402.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00073427 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002772 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

