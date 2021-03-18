Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Ronald Frost Sells 5,000 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ronald Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total value of $1,489,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 398,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,755. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.93 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

