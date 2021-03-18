Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.06 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will report sales of $231.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $230.40 million to $231.45 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $243.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $996.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $993.26 million to $999.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $60.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,675.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $294,841.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares in the company, valued at $57,687,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,365 shares of company stock worth $2,700,133 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 163,696 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 256,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

