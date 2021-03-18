Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,849 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Meritor worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Meritor in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

MTOR opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Meritor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

