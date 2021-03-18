Merus Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Merus in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.72) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merus’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.66) EPS.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.53). Merus had a negative return on equity of 78.70% and a negative net margin of 295.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MRUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of MRUS opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.52. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The stock has a market cap of $718.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merus by 94.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter worth $435,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

