Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of Mesa Laboratories worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 776,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 310,454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Shares of MLAB opened at $261.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $277.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -374.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.48 and a 52-week high of $307.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $194,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,582,367 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.