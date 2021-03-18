Meta Price Tops $2.15 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Meta has a market cap of $37.33 million and $2.37 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta token can currently be purchased for about $2.15 or 0.00003713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.35 or 0.00455827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.93 or 0.00134382 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00057399 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00660642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00075896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Meta Token Profile

Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 tokens. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for Meta is mstable.org

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars.

