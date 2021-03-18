Metaverse ETP Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $777,400.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $777,400.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,799.22 or 0.03083625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00021073 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (CRYPTO:ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 80,008,238 coins and its circulating supply is 78,710,457 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

