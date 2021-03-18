Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.59. Approximately 507,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 439,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

MEOH has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.05 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

