MetLife (NYSE:MET) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.54

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.54 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 210068 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.15.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $55.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in MetLife by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in MetLife by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

