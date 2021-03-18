Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTRAF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Metro from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC cut their price target on Metro from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Metro from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Metro from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

MTRAF stock opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Metro has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $50.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

