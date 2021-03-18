Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to announce earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.70. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $4.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $29.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.47 to $29.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $33.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.75 to $33.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The firm had revenue of $937.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.78 earnings per share.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $897.85.

MTD stock traded up $9.91 on Thursday, hitting $1,101.95. 3,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,446. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,271.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,143.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,102.98.

In related news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,211.41, for a total value of $6,057,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,505,688.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

