MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Down 5.3%

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) shares traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. 5,131,540 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 4,350,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on MFA Financial from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.48.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. Equities research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $165,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $23,272,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MFA Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,017,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950,035 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the third quarter worth about $7,044,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $9,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

