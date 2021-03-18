MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of MGM Growth Properties worth $11,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 40,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 13.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 7.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 21,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $34.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.76.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGP. KeyCorp began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.