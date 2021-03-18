MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. MGM Growth Properties comprises 0.8% of Long Pond Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.59% of MGM Growth Properties worth $24,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,042,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,103,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,550,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,840,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,950,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,578,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,000,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,981,000 after purchasing an additional 103,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.89.

NYSE MGP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,581. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. Equities analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

