M&G’s (MGPUF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

M&G stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083. M&G has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

