Michelle Philpot Sells 1,645 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $90,573.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,221.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,425.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on Sunrun from $116.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunrun from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

