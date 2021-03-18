Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,350 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $2,441,553.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,495,580.50.

On Monday, February 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,680 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $3,920,687.20.

On Thursday, February 18th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $4,078,625.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total value of $3,819,541.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $3,948,596.00.

Shares of NET stock traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.42. 3,721,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,038. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.71 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after buying an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after buying an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after buying an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $337,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

