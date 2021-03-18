Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $363.07

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 363.07 ($4.74) and traded as high as GBX 490.70 ($6.41). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 489 ($6.39), with a volume of 1,764,152 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MCRO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 459.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 363.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Micro Focus International Company Profile (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

