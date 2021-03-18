Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,409 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Microchip Technology worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $153.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

