Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Trading Down 5.4%

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $145.26 and last traded at $145.49. 2,060,441 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,265,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.82.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.45.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth $359,336,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $28,148,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,609,000 after acquiring an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,708,000 after purchasing an additional 221,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.