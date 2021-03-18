Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 5.2% on Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $89.41 and last traded at $89.82. 26,902,283 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 20,281,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

Specifically, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares in the company, valued at $26,019,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,170 shares of company stock worth $8,673,703. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MU. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $906,961,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at $245,225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after buying an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after buying an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

