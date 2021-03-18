Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Becker Capital Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Becker Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,591 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,771 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 4.7% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $94,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.5% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 61.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 10.0% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $246.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.24.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

