Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Position Raised by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,260 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 27,384 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.7% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $145,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 17,157 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,604,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 375,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,910,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $237.04 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $246.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

