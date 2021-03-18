Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,623 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.2% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,753,957 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,502,215,000 after acquiring an additional 126,502 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 434,985 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 17,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.16 and a 200 day moving average of $220.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

