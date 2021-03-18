Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

