Microsoft (MSFT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/16/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Microsoft was given a new $300.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/3/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $285.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Fundamental Research from $223.67 to $236.60. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) Strong Q2 / Growth Potential Already Priced-In” and dated January 27, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com. MSFT is being removed as an FRC Top Pick



“

2/2/2021 – Microsoft had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Microsoft was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $252.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Microsoft's Q2 results benefied from momentum in Azure, impressive Teams user growth triggered by coronavirus-led digital transformation, work-from-home, online learning wave and tele healthcare trends. Solid uptake of new Xbox gaming consoles and Xbox Game Pass drove the top-line growth. Further, the company is gaining from growing user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite, and Dynamics. Shares of Microsoft have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, macroeconomic weakness in job market and lower spend on advertising due to coronavirus pandemic are likely to put pressure on LinkedIn and Search revenues. Further, delays in consulting business are anticipated to limit growth. Increasing spend on Azure enhancements amid stiff competiton from Amazon Web Services, is likely to impede margin expansion.”

1/28/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $235.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $235.00 to $275.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $250.00 to $269.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $260.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $245.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $285.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $250.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $272.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $256.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $243.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $255.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Pritchard Capital from $272.00 to $292.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $260.00.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $260.00 to $300.00.

1/27/2021 – Microsoft had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $285.00 to $315.00.

1/26/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Microsoft is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.16 and a 200-day moving average of $220.24. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get Microsoft Co alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 33.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,535,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,260,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.