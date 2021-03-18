MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5.1% Following Insider Selling

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $728.01 and last traded at $732.05. Approximately 619,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,086,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $770.99.

Specifically, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total value of $7,049,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,052,824.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826 in the last three months. 26.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,100.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $796.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.93.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,137,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

