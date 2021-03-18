Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,854 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 2.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.53% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $76,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 119.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 791.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,797,152.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,804. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $146.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

