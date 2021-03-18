Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Sells 1,768 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,431 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.3% of Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $16,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,239 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,048 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 375,171 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $78,910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $246.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

