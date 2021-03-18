MidasProtocol Trading Up 229.3% Over Last 7 Days (MAS)

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded 229.3% higher against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MidasProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $68,157.00 worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00014764 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.19 or 0.00631163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00068299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025210 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol is a coin. MidasProtocol’s total supply is 270,540,521 coins and its circulating supply is 195,540,521 coins. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol . MidasProtocol’s official website is midasprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Foundation is a Decentralised Autonomous Organization that runs on a web-based platform. It aims to kickstart potential frontier technology projects, provide reliable information and validate projects according to Global Transparency Alliance Framework. Midas Foundation is dedicated to bringing the most of the benefits and rewards to Midas Pioneers & Midasians as well as to grow and protect their investments in Midas Ecosystem. Midas Protocol is a multi-crypto-currencies wallet that users can use to store multi-cryptocurrencies and tokens; and conduct complex trading activities directly from wallet with multiple DEXs and CEXs, using multiple advanced order-types including automated execution settings; spend crypto-currencies on any consumer-brand outlets and any e-commerce platform that integrate with Midas wallet. “

