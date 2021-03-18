Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Midwest in a report released on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

MDWT has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Midwest in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MDWT opened at $51.02 on Thursday. Midwest has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Midwest during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Minnich acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,120.00.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

