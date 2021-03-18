Minereum (MNE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $37,621.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $37,621.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00051007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.59 or 0.00629568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00068765 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025139 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Minereum Coin Profile

Minereum (MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,674,855 coins. The official website for Minereum is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.