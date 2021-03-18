Mining Core Coin Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (MCC)

Mining Core Coin (CURRENCY:MCC) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Mining Core Coin has a market capitalization of $142,604.06 and $71,600.00 worth of Mining Core Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mining Core Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mining Core Coin has traded 489.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mining Core Coin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.00451766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00131739 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.26 or 0.00642509 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00076656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Mining Core Coin Token Profile

Mining Core Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,458,624 tokens. The official website for Mining Core Coin is miningcore.io . Mining Core Coin’s official Twitter account is @RudyRong3

Mining Core Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mining Core Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mining Core Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mining Core Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mining Core Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mining Core Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.