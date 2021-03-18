MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Hits $0.0029 on Exchanges

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $534,926.97 and $1,386.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,619.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.15 or 0.03092965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.96 or 0.00348776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $534.29 or 0.00927275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $231.67 or 0.00402075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.39 or 0.00363397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.77 or 0.00251258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021249 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 tokens. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

