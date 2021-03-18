Mirror Protocol (MIR) Price Hits $6.97 on Top Exchanges

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $6.97 or 0.00012769 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $314.77 million and $16.44 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.95 or 0.00486929 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.11 or 0.00154000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00060921 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $373.40 or 0.00683651 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00081451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,132,711 tokens. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.