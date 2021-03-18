Mirrored Alibaba (mBABA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $176,188.00

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba token can now be bought for approximately $240.94 or 0.00416481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a market capitalization of $21.04 million and approximately $176,188.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.37 or 0.00456978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00062181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.81 or 0.00143150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00059021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.56 or 0.00650904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00077460 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Token Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 87,336 tokens. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

