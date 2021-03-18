Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Hits $319.02 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market cap of $22.85 million and approximately $231,116.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be purchased for $319.02 or 0.00562050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.00453873 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00061700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.78 or 0.00137032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00634079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.84 or 0.00075471 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 71,621 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.